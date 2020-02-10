Kotimaa 10.02.2020 13:12

Lotta Hintsa arvelee Instagramissa olevansa ensimmäinen yhtä korkealla Karakoramissa talvella kiivennyt nainen

Riikka Minkkinen

Jyväskyläläislähtöinen ex-missi Lotta Hintsa julkaisi maanantaina Instagramissaan uuden päivityksen hänen kiipeämisestään Broad Peaks -vuorelle Karakoramissa. Päivityksessään Hintsa arvelee tehneensä kiipeilyllä historiaa.

– Luulen, että tein historiaa! Ainakaan miehet (kiipeilykumppanit) eivät tienneet ketään muuta naista, joka on ollut näin korkealla Karakoramilla talvella, tiedätkö sinä? (Nanga Parbat on osa Himalajaa), kirjoitti Hintsa tilillään englanniksi.

#BPK2winter update (a few more) Part of the process of ending an expedition and staying sane (it’s quite a shock to be back in civilization) is analyzing the expedition, learning and moving your focus onto the next one. Here I’m gonna list some of the most awesome things that just happened! I had the chance to climb with two of the best climbers in the world, Denis Urubko and @donbowie , watching them, asking questions, learning and trying to keep up with them. (Btw, Denis is still in BC, and with his experience he might have the chance to summit. Cheering on you, Denis!!!) Winter climbing teaches you so much more than summer climbing. Four words: Hard. Blue. Steep. Ice. For hundreds of vertical meters that you climb up and down, over and over again. Having to climb straight from BC to C2 in winter conditions. Tough but rewarding, a good test! EDIT: at least the guys didn’t know any other woman that had been this high in winter Karakoram, but we found out from @montagnamagica that Tamara Stys had been at 7250m on Gash I! Huge respect woman!! (Nanga Parbat is part of Himalaya) Definitely expanded my comfort zone. And additionally I am forever grateful for the awesome BC team we had!! Mohsin, Jahved and Ali Abas, thank you for taking so good care of us, for providing good food and some kerosene warmth! Tajamul, our liaison officer, thanks for watching after us! I think I’m in a pretty awesome place to start training for the next big expedition Photo by Don Bowie #expedition #adventure #winterclimbing #sheadventures #womenwhoexplore #mountains #8000m #broadpeak #mountaineer

Sunnuntaina uutisoitiin, että pitkään vuorikiipeilyä harrastanut Hintsa ja hänen kanssaan kiipeilemässä ollut amerikkalainen Donald Bowie pelastettiin helikopterilla yli 8 000 metrin korkuiselta Broad Peaks -vuorelta Karakoramissa. Vuori on maailman 12:nneksi korkein.

