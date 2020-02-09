Lotta Hintsa kehuu lentäjiä ja kertoo kunnostaan: "Yskää, kipuja ja seitsemän viikon nenäverenvuoto" – Pakistanin armeija pelasti jyväskyläläismissin

Ex-suomalaismissi Lotta Hintsa kehuu Pakistanin armeijan lentäjiä ja vahvistaa olevansa kohtuullisessa kunnossa. Hintsa kommentoi selviytymistään Instagramissa sunnuntaina,
Hintsa ja hänen kanssaan kiipeilemässä ollut amerikkalainen Donald Bowie pelastettiin helikopterilla yli 8 000 metrin korkuiselta Broad Peaks -vuorelta Karakoramissa. Vuori on maailman 12:nneksi korkein.
– Olisin pystynyt kävelemään omin jatkoin pois. Mutta Pakistanin armeijan lentäjät, jotka olivat evakuoimassa paikalta kiipeilyseuralaistania Donia, kutsuivat ystävällisesti myös minut mukaan. Nämä lentäjät ovat todella maailman parhaita. Voin sanoa, että Don on todella kiitollinen, että he veivät hänet hoitoon keuhkokuumeen takia.
Hintsa itse kertoo kärsineensä yskästä, rintakivusta, selkäkivusta ja seitsemän viikkoa kestäneestä nenäverenvuodosta. Ratkaisevaksi muodostui kuitenkin sää: tuuli oli yltymässä äärimmäisen kovaksi eikä tavoitteen saavuttaminen ollut enää mahdollista.
– Ja varpaani ovat olleet turrat kuusi viikkoa, joten tavallaan vaarana oli myös niiden menettäminen.
Päätös oli vaikea.
– Viimeiseen saakka sitä sanoo itselleen, että on kunnossa, vaikka keuhkot tuntuisivat pettävän eikä huomaa, kun lyö varpaaseensa jäähakulla.
Matkan keskeytyminen ei lannista intoa lajiin. Hintsa kertoo suunnittelvansa jo parhaillaan uusi kiipeilyhaasteita.
Vuonna 2013 Miss Suomeksi kruunatun Lotta Hintsan isä on vuonna 2016 edesmennyt urheilulääkäri Aki Hintsa. Lotta Hintsa oli viime kesään saakka naimisissa jääkiekkoilija Kristian Näkyvän kanssa. Näkyvä pelasi myös JYPissä kolme kautta kevääseen 2014 saakka. Tällä kaudella hän pelaa Ruotsin SHL-liigan Örebro HK:ssa.
Missivuosiensa jälkeen Lotta Hintsa on esiintynyt useissa tosi-tv-ohjelmissa ja hänet tunnetaan myös vuorikiipeilyharrastajana.
Retkikunta pääsi 7 000 metrin korkeuteen
Hintsan viimeisimmät omat Instagram-päivitykset ovat alkuviikolta. Tuolloin hän kertoi, että retkikunta oli saavuttanut Broad Peakilla kolmosleirin 7000 metrin korkeudessa.
Ylen tietojen mukaan pelastustoimiin ryhdyttiin retkikuntaan kuuluneen kiipeilijän sairastuttua keuhkokuumeeseen. Kyseessä on ilmeisesti Hintsan kanssa kiipeämässä ollut Donald Bowie, joka kertoo asiasta Instagramissa. Bowie kirjoittaa, että myös Hintsa on päättänyt jättää retkikunnan arvioituaan sääolosuhteita.
UPDATE: Broad Peak / K2 Winter Expedition. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY FOR THE CORRECT DETAILS. This video was taken on Broad Peak yesterday morning at 6900m as I descended the mountain for the last time.Throughout this entire expedition I fought every day as hard as I could, climbing in the bitter cold day in and day out, staying commited and focused and determined to summit. However, I did not mentioned it here on Instagram, but ever since my early chest infections my coughing has become worse and worse. Each night my lungs became more congested, my coughing fits more frequent and violent. Yesterday, at Camp 3, I finally threw in the towel and quit this expedition. I had to get some medical attention- enough is enough- and I need to think about my future health. Denis and I climbed back.down to base camp, and I called my insurance company and explained the situation. They immediately sent a helicopter and flew me out. I am now at the hospital, and x-rays confirm that I have been operating for sometime now with bronchial pneumonia- the doctor says I have likely had it the entire expedition- a result of the early infections. For now, I'm just grateful to be down and getting treatment. Other quick details with more info later: 1) I do not and never have had HAPE. Period. In base camp I thought it was bronchitis. But it's pneumonia. 2) There are storms and high winds forecast for (at least) the next 12 days making summit improbable before then. 3) Denis remained on the mountain to try again. GO DENIS WE ARE CHEERING FOR YOU!!! 4) @lottahintsa assessed the weather situation and determined to also leave the expedition- she told me she will post updates on her profile starting tomorrow. 5) I will post more in the days to come, but for now I just want thank each one of you for following us on this expedition- all your encouragement really means the world to me. Thank you and stay tuned for lots of pics and video now that we have proper WIFI. Don- - - - - #mountaineering #climbinglife #noteverest #nooxygen @montage.tv #highaltitudeexperience #adventure #climbhigher #alpinizm #karakoram #k2 #k2winter #broadpeak #alpinista #wspinaczkalodowa
Pakistanin armeija evakuoi kaksikon helikopterien avulla. MTV Uutiset tavoitti Hintsan tuoreeltaan ja kysyi, kuinka Hintsa voi.
– En oikeastaan osaa vastata tuohon juuri nyt. Olen menossa lääkärille, hän kommentoi sunnuntaina iltapäivällä Suomen aikaa.
They call me a Finnish high altitude porter. Though right now I'm apparently working for too cheap. Denis promised to take care of the business side of things after the expedition. Photo by @donbowie #BPK2winter #carryyourownweight #highaltitude #allureofaltitude #expedition #workinghorse #climbing #broadpeak
#BPK2winter update First of all, sorry about the pee stain in the pic, but hey that's reality on a small ledge. Second of all, I promise to update more often in the upcoming weeks. What's happened between now and then is pretty much that our team got a weather window and climbed straight from base camp to camp 2 (tough, especially in winter). Next day D+D chipped out ropes and touched C3 (7000m), I climbed around just for fun. 31.1. Denis was already up and climbing when and Don and I were just waking up. Based on the forecast (which called for light winds) I had made the choice to bring up a heavier sleeping bag and lighter down outerwear (instead of the opposite) on this foray- big mistake. After climbing 100m or so above C2, we got caught in a storm. My right hand was going numb, along with my toes. I was frozen to my core. We kept on climbing until somewhere around 6600m when Don made the decision to set camp. Long story short, we stayed there for 2 nights, all digits alive, COLD af, we ran out of food, low on gas (dehydration), took a beating from some winds when coming down but eventually got down yesterday to basecamp. So now I'm writing a book named "never go on a winter expedition" (though ask me tomorrow and I'll prob sign up for K2 winter...) More updates on @donbowie Instagram. Photo by Don at our camp 2point7. #broadpeak #8000m #winterclimbing #womenwhoclimb #girlswhoexplore #adventure #allureofaltitude #highaltitude
#BPK2winter not much of an update ❄ Yesterday me and @donbowie went in search of the route to the Babanov/Affansiev ridge through the glacier and while it was definitely an adventure, we were blocked by huge crevasses and ice walls wherever we went. So after three hours we came back and this is pretty much what always happens upon return: I spread out my gear in front of the tent to store it in drums. All our snacks were still intact too. The @foodin functional chocolate, chocolate covered dried strawberries and collagen protein bars are my faves. Energy, antioxidants and probiotics, all essential here. The Biohacker's chocolate bar has also maca, cordyceps and beetroot to boost your performance. Just thought you guys might wanna know the things I love to eat when I climb and explore :D Photo by @donbowie #highaltitude #winterexpedition #sharinghappiness #foodin #mtnchicks #sheadventures #choosemountains #karitraa
